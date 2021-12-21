Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly tests positive for COVID-19

Ottawa [Canada], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced in a public message that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is continuing to work from isolation.

"I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for COVID-19," Joly said via Twitter on Monday. "Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days until I get the results of my PCR test."



Joly emphasized that vaccines remained the best protection against contracting the coronavirus or suffering serious symptoms from the COVID-19 disease.

"I'm grateful for the protection that vaccines offer us and encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. It's the best thing we can do to keep our families safe this holiday season and all year long," she said.

Joly, 42, only took over as foreign minister in October after serving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his minister of economic development and official languages. She is seen as a rising star in Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party. (ANI/Sputnik)

