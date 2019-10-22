Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau votes in Montreal
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau votes in Montreal

Canadians head to polls, Trudeau fights to retain power in tight race with Andrew Scheer

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:29 IST

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Canadians headed to polls on Monday (local time) to vote in a tight race being seen as a litmus test for the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Polling stations on the eastern side of the country opened at 8:30 a.m. (local time), Al Jazeera reported.
After winning a strong majority in 2015, Trudeau is now hoping for a second term but polling indicates a neck-and-neck fight between his Liberal Party and Andrew Scheer's Conservatives.
The New Democratic Party (NDP) and Bloc Quebecois also saw surges in popularity last week, meaning they could steal seats from the two main parties.
The Canadian Parliament has 338 seats and the party that wins the majority of those seats - 170 or more - forms a majority government and can easily pass legislation. But the polls predict no party will win a majority this election. In that scenario, the parties must team up to form a government and pass legislation.
In the last 40 days, party leaders crisscrossed the country talking to voters, focusing on regions where support could swing in their favour - especially Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. In the final 24 hours, party leaders flocked to Vancouver to make their final pitches.
Trudeau cast his ballot in Papineau riding in Montreal, a district he has held since 2008. His son Hadrian helped him put his ballot in the box.
Meanwhile, Andrew Scheer told voters, "We want Canadians to send Conservative MPs to Ottawa so we can start the work to undo the damage that Justin Trudeau has caused, to return to balanced budgets, to lower taxes and help Canadians get ahead."
During the last elections, the Liberals had swept Toronto and are winning every district in what was dubbed the "red tide". This election, the Conservatives are closing in on Liberal territory in the suburbs, while the NDP is fighting Liberal candidates in the downtown area. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:26 IST

Kovind visits Buddhist temple in Tokyo, plants sapling of Bodhi...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): Upon his arrival in Japan on late Monday on the second leg of the East Asia visit, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Tsukiji Hongwanji, a Buddhist temple located in the Tsukiji district of Tokyo, and also planted a sapling of the Bodhi tree from India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:54 IST

Imran Khan 'incapable' of completing his term: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "has no capability" to complete his term.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:14 IST

Pak: Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital after deterioration in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was shifted to hospital on Monday after his health conditions drastically deteriorated due to "critically" low platelet count.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:14 IST

PM Modi meets USISPF members, highlights steps taken to improve...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the steps taken by his government to improve the ease of doing business in the country including the reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms during his meeting with members of US India Strategic Partnership Fo

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:19 IST

World will suffer badly if nothing is done to stop persecution...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday reminded leaders from across the globe that the world will 'suffer badly' if nothing is done to stop the persecution of the religious minorities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:02 IST

Opposition on specific issues is consistent, says French...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In what could be termed as a first French official reaction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to retain Pakistan in its grey list over the issue of terror funding, Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India, said on Monday that "opposition on speci

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:23 IST

US calls on India, Pak to maintain peace, stability along LoC

Washington DC [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The United States on Monday called on India and Pakistan to "prevent cross-border terrorism" and maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:50 IST

Don't see any major difficulty in resolving trade disputes with...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that he does not see any "insuperable obstacle" in resolving trade disputes with the United States given the strong relationship between the two countries and opined that the trade numbers between the two nations

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:59 IST

Pak agrees to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Oct 23

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday agreed to sign the agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on October 23, sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:25 IST

5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Iran

Tehran [Iran], Oct 21 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck southern Iran on Monday, Sputnik news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:49 IST

Bring technology, capital to India: Pradhan calls on American firms

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called on the American firms to invest their technology, capital, and business models into the 'vibrant' Indian energy industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:19 IST

Chile extends state of emergency to popular tourist destinations...

Santiago [Chile], Oct 21 (ANI): The Chilean government has called a state of emergency in several popular tourist destinations, hours after the emergency measures were declared in Santiago, the country's capital, due to continuous public unrest.

Read More
iocl