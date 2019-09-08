Chandrayaan 2: Australian Space Agency applauds ISRO's efforts

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 8 (ANI): The Australian Space Agency on Saturday applauded ISRO's efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole.

"The Vikram Lander was just a few kilometres short of realising its mission to the Moon. To the team at ISRO, we applaud your efforts and the commitment to continue our journey into space. #Chandrayaan2," the space agency tweeted.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to orbit the moon.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the Moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks, the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more.

A number of global space agencies and the international community have lauded ISRO for its attempt to land on the moon on the far side of the lunar surface. (ANI)