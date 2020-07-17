Che Guevara's childhood home goes up for sale

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 17 (ANI): Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara's childhood house in Rosario was put up for sale last week.

The move came after various owners of the house were unable to realise different cultural projects, on the strength of Guevara's legacy. The asking price was put up at USD400,000 for the 200 square metre house, reported Telam.

The home has had several owners before over the decades.

One of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farruggia, told CNN en Espanol that he was already planning to sell it, but with multiple properties in different countries, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated his decision.

Che Guevara was born here as Ernesto in 1928 and went on to lead many revolutions in Latin America and Africa. In 1967 he was executed by the Bolivian military in Bolivia. (ANI)

