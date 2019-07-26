Chile: 5 officers injured in blast at police station

Santiago [Chile], July 26 (ANI): At least five police officers were wounded after a bomb which was sent in a package to the 54th Police Station in Huechuraba exploded, local authorities on Thursday said.

"Five officers were injured, including the commissioner," Xinhua reported while quoting General Jorge Avila.

The woman who had sent the parcel has since been identified, according to the Police's Special Operations Group (GOPE).

Amongst the wounded, two police officers sustained serious injuries.

The parcel containing the bomb was addressed to the police commissioner. Three nearby offices were also damaged due to the explosion.

The incident has since been labelled as a "terrorist attack" by Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

"It is certainly a terrorist act because sending a package with a bomb to a police station seeks to cause terror," he said. (ANI)

