Chile registers 1,533 new cases of COVID-19

Santiago [Chile], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that 1,533 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 558,668.

According to the official report, there were 9,509 active cases and 533,250 people had recovered.

The Department of Health Statistics and Information (DEIS) reported that, in the last 24 hours, another 34 deaths were registered, bringing the death toll to 15,592.



The ministry report indicated that the positivity rate for the disease reached 3.82 per cent in the past 24 hours after 40,161 more PCR tests were administered.

In addition, 664 patients were in intensive care units (ICUs), with 518 on ventilators and 67 in critical condition.

This week, Chile reopened its borders to foreign tourists, with the only entry to the country through Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago.

Authorities have warned the population about a possible new wave of COVID-19 infections, with experts predicting between 3,000 and 9,000 positive cases a day starting in January 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

