Chile reports 3,338 new COVID-19 cases

Santiago [Chile], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile reported 3,338 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 615,902, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

In the last three days, more than 3,000 daily cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, the highest figures since July.

The country also registered 64 more deaths from the disease, bringing the death toll to 16,724, while 581,961 people have recovered from the disease so far, the ministry said in a daily report.



The health ministry also reported Saturday that 21 areas of the Santiago Metropolitan Region will come out of quarantine on weekends and will relax social distancing measures.

In these 21 areas, quarantine will be eliminated on weekends and gatherings will be allowed inside event centers, bars and other establishments with limitations on occupancy and with prior approval from authorities.

"Although we, unfortunately, are observing an increase in cases, so far, the increase is much less than what was projected by our own studies," said Health Minister Enrique Paris. (ANI/Xinhua)

