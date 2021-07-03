Chile reports 4,086 daily COVID-19 cases, 221 deaths

Santiago [Chile], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile on Friday reported 4,086 new cases of COVID-19 and 221 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the accumulated caseload to 1,562,613 and the pandemic death toll to 32,809.

According to the Ministry of Health, the results of 71,006 COVID-19 tests, both PCR and antigen tests, yielded a positivity rate of 5.65 percent nationwide and 6 percent for the Metropolitan region, which includes the capital Santiago.



Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris noted cases were on the decline around the country, down by 22 percent and 38 percent in the past seven days and 14 days, respectively.

The drop in cases has motivated the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, including the gradual reopening of businesses and schools, depending on the state of local outbreaks.

However, specialists have warned the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Chile could drive new cases in the coming weeks and even spark another wave of infections, putting more pressure on hospitals. (ANI/Xinhua)

