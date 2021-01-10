Chile reports record number of daily Covid-19 cases since June with 4,361 new infections

Santiago [Chile], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that 4,361 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the peak of infection in late June.

"We are maintaining an increase in cases which worries us greatly and keeps us very attentive to two important things: the overload (of cases) that health services is receiving or will receive in a few days, and the situation of the ICU beds, which could be occupied in a few more days," Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris told local media.

Chilean Undersecretary of Assistance Networks Alberto Dougnac said that the increase in cases has translated into an increase in the demand for beds in the country's intensive care units.



"In particular, the regions of Tarapaca and Atacama have had a significant increase. We have agreed with local authorities to increase ICU beds," he said.

The country has registered a total number of 637,742 cases of COVID-19 so far.

According to health authorities, another 63 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 17,037. (ANI/Xinhua)

