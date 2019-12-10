Chilean military aircraft disappears, state of alert declared

Santiago [Chile], Dec 10 (ANI): A Chilean military aircraft with 38 people on board disappeared from radars on Monday.

"The Chilean Air Force reports that this afternoon a C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Aviation Group #10 took off at 04:55 p.m. and lost radio contact at 06:13 p.m [21:13 GMT]", the Chilean Air Force said in a statement.

The plane was carrying 38 people on board - 17 crew members and 21 passengers, reported Sputnik.

A state of alert has been declared and the rescue team have been activated by the authorities.

The aircraft was travelling from Chabunco Air Base in the city of Punta Arenas, in Southern Chile, to the President Eduardo Frei Montalva Antarctica Air Base. (ANI)

