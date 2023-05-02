China's Ambassador to Mexico faces Tibetan-flag protest from MPs on visit to country's parliament

Mexico City [Mexico], May 2 (ANI): China's new Ambassador to Mexico faced a Tibetan-flag protest from MPs as he visited the country's parliament on Apr 26, said the Office of Tibet, Latin America, in a report posted on the Tibet.net website of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Saturday, Tibetan Review reported.

Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera and Deputy Ines Parra Juarez, during an Ordinary Session of the Mexican Congress, rose from their seats and displayed the Tibetan national flag for about 20 minutes. They also shouted "Free Tibet" slogans, the report said.

The action taken by the deputies was in response to the presence in the parliamentary area of the new Ambassador of China in Mexico.

The two Deputies are founding members of the Grupo de Legisladoras y Legisladores Amigos del Tibet en Mexico, a Tibet group made up of 19 Legislators belonging to five political parties. The group was launched in November 2022, according to Tibetan Review.

Several of these legislators had taken part in the commemoration of the 64th Tibetan National Uprising Day in Dharamshala, India, where the CTA is based.



Meanwhile, Tibetan-in-exile politician Sikyong Penpa Tsering on Saturday said the Chinese government spends more money on internal security than external security.

"Chinese government spend more money on internal security than external security. China is the only government that does that. They invest in artificial intelligence whether it's electronic identification where they watch your movement including geolocation," Penpa Tsering said.

Tsering was speaking at the University of Westminster, London.

Tsering further said: "We hear it only now about DNA profiling of the Tibetans and some people ask us what the Chinese government does with all this DNA profiling. The worst case scenario is Chinese scientists have managed to change DNA so if they change DNA of all the seven million Tibetans, another 20-30 years down the line, they can claim that there was never ever a Tibetan race."

"I don't know whether it will go to that level or not but now we hear about Iris scanning of people so all these are aimed at control and more control and less and less and less freedom for people," he said. (ANI)

