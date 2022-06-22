China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Beijing [China], June 22 (ANI): The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 35th session Tuesday in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session's first plenary meeting.

The Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese lawmakers reviewed a draft revision to the Law on Physical Culture and Sports, a draft black soil conservation law, a draft amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law, and a draft amendment to the procedural rules of the NPC Standing Committee, all submitted by the NPC Constitution and Law Committee to the session.

In its reports to the session, the NPC Constitution and Law Committee said the four drafts are already relatively mature and suggested the session adopt them.

The Chinese lawmakers also deliberated a draft law on telecom and online fraud, a draft revision to the Law on Quality and Safety of Agricultural Products, a draft Yellow River protection law, and a draft civil enforcement law, among other reports and bills, Xinhua reported.



At a recent Politburo meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who seeks a third term in office, called for cadres in leading positions to remain loyal to the spirit of the party and said firm points toward more 'anti-corruption' moves in the coming months are needed.

At the Politburo meeting which took place on June 17, Xi Jinping emphasized the anti-corruption struggle and stated that "it is a major political struggle that (the party) cannot afford to lose and must not lose."

He also called for "winning the tough and protracted battle against corruption in an all-around way".

"To carry out the anti-corruption struggle to the end" Xi also called for cadres in leading positions - who he terms "the key minority"-- to manage themselves well, as well as their family members and relatives, the affairs of the people around them.

Xi Jinping further added, "The higher the position and the greater the power, the more reverence and self-discipline must be exercised. Leading cadres, especially senior cadres..."

The president then said, "Discipline inspection and supervision cadres must be loyal, firm, selfless and fearless, always stand with the spirit of the party, exercise discipline impartially, exercise power prudently, and dare to be good at fighting (struggle), so as to truly reassure the Party Central Committee and satisfy the people."

He emphasized on the anti-corruption campaign and called upon the "key minority" to conduct themselves and their family members well, as well as calling upon the CCDI to be loyal and firm points toward more anti-corruption moves in the coming months. (ANI)

