Chinese, Iranian foreign ministers hold video meeting

Hangzhou [China], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a video meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian over bilateral relations and cooperation.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Iran, Wang said, adding that China is ready to work with Iran to implement the comprehensive cooperation plan and push for new achievements in the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang noted that the so-called summit for democracy proposed by the United States is, in essence, to instigate division in the world under the banner of democracy, to encourage camp confrontation with ideological lines, and to carry out American-style transformation of other sovereign countries to serve the strategic needs of the United States itself. This practice goes against the trend of the times and is doomed to have no future.

For his part, Abdollahian said the comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China pushes bilateral relations to a new stage.



Iran is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields. Iran resolutely opposes unilateralism, bullying, double standards and interference in China's sovereignty and internal affairs.

The Iranian side condemns the politicization of sports events and believes that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a complete success, he said.

The two sides exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue. Wang said that the Chinese side understands the reasonable demands of the Iranian side and supports Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.

Abdollahian appreciated China's constructive role in resuming the Vienna negotiations and said that Iran is willing to participate in the negotiations with a positive attitude. Iran thanks China for upholding justice in the Iranian nuclear issue and international affairs, and is willing to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with China.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan. (ANI/Xinhua)

