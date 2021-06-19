Clash between Palestinians, police in Jerusalem, amid fear of fresh Israel-Hamas fighting

Tel Aviv [Isreal], June 19 (ANI): A fresh clash between Palestinians and Israeli Police erupted on Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Friday afternoon, amid fears of renewed fighting with the Hamas in the Gaza Strip over the situation in the Holy City.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said nine people were hurt, with three hospitalised, as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades, emptying the compound of thousands of worshippers, reported Al Jazeera.

Times of Israel (TOI) reported citing Police that the clashes began after Friday afternoon prayers at the holy site in the Old City with a procession of several hundred people, dozens of whom refused to disperse when they arrived at the exit to the compound and began hurling rocks at police.



The clashes occurred after the Israel Defense Forces conducted airstrikes on Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Thursday night in response to ongoing arson attacks from the enclave.

The IDF has confirmed strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza Strip on Thursday in retaliation to arson balloons attack launched from the region.

"In response to arson balloons launched from Gaza into Israel, we struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas in Gaza," the IDF tweeted.

Times of Isreal reported that at least eight fires were sparked in southern Israel yesterday, and four the day before, by balloon-borne incendiary devices launched from the Strip, as per Israeli Fire and Rescue Services.

The ceasefire deal, between Israel and Palestine that was reached on May 21, was violated on June 16. Israel and Hamas concluded 11 days of fighting during which hundreds of rockets were launched from both Israel and Palestine sides. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 253 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 66 children, while 13 Israelis, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, were killed. (ANI)

