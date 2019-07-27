Representative Image
Representative Image

Coast guards recover dozens of bodies of drowned migrants off Libya's coast

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:38 IST

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (ANI): The coast guards here on Friday recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants, a day after roughly 150 people, including women and children, went missing when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.
Fox News confirmed that up to 350 migrants were on board boats that capsized on Thursday off the town of Khoms, around 75 miles east of Tripoli, in an incident described by a UN official as the "worst Mediterranean tragedy" of the year to date after quoting Libya's Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency.
The migrants include nationals from Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan and Libya.
Libyan officials were also quoted as saying that more than 130 migrants have been rescued since Thursday, and at least a dozen were taken to a hospital in Khoms while the rest were transferred to different detention centers located near the front lines of conflict between rival Libyan factions.
One of the survivors, from Eritrea, said his vessel started to capsize after an hour of sailing. Most of the migrants on board were women, he said, and most of them drowned.
"All of them (who drowned) were ladies... only two girls rescued themselves," he noted.
However, the UN migration agency said later on Friday a few migrants were turned back from the detention center, and they were instead being "released gradually" into the town of Tajoura.
Followingly, Amnesty International called on European Union leaders to "show some courage" and reverse their decision to halt migrant rescues in the Mediterranean.
The rights group also called on European nations to change "their approach to a humane one which saves lives and doesn't condemn those who survive to detention in Libya."
"People are still risking their lives to come to Europe," said Amnesty's Massimo Moratti.
After the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe. Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya's chaos since his overthrow, and have been implicated in widespread abuses of migrants, including torture and abduction for ransom. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:10 IST

India calls for strong action against fugitive economic...

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India called for stronger actions against economic offenders and fugitives at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Minister's meeting here on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 03:02 IST

BRICS members unite to condemn terrorism in Foreign Ministers Meet

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): India and other members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on Friday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever and by whomsoever committed and recognised terrorist acts as criminal and unjustifiable.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 03:02 IST

Trump vows 'substantial reciprocal action' on France over taxing...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a tax targeting technology giants like Amazon and Google.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:57 IST

BRICS Ministers reiterate support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned'...

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 27 (ANI): Representatives of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on Friday reiterated support to 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned' peace and reconciliation process.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 02:55 IST

London: Radar issue delays flights at Heathrow and Gatwick airports

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): A technical problem with the traffic control system caused a delay in flight operations at two of Britain's busiest airports-- Heathrow and Gatwick--causing passengers to meet chaos amid a record-breaking heatwave on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 01:50 IST

China hopes India-Pak can settle disputes including Kashmir ...

Beijing [China], July 27 (ANI): China on Friday said it hoped that India and Pakistan can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:45 IST

US-led coalition admits 'unintentionally' killing 1,321...

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): The US-led coalition forces have admitted to unintentionally killing at least 1,321 civilians in Iraq and Syria since the beginning of operations against the Islamic State (IS).

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:50 IST

PTA chairman calls on Pak government to block social media over...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Amir Azeem Bajwa has called on the government to block social media websites in the country in consideration to the circulation of "blasphemous content" through these mediums.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:45 IST

Trump rejects Apple's appeal for tariff waivers on Mac pro parts

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that his administration would not grant Apple Inc any relief from tariffs for the Macbook Pro parts that are made in China, and asked the company to instead make them in America.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:06 IST

Deeply saddened by Tunisian President Essebsi's demise: India

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): India on Friday expressed its condolences over the demise of Tunisia's first democratically-elected President Beji Caid Essebsi, who died at the age of 92, saying he would be remembered for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countrie

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:56 IST

Trump appears on stage with doctored Presidential seal ...

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): An alleged sloppy Google search recently led to a bizarre scenario where US President Donald Trump appeared on the stage with a doctored presidential seal projected on the screen behind him that, upon close examination, seems to hold the message '45 is a puppet.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:12 IST

Trump downplays recent missile launches by North Korea

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has downplayed the recent missile launches by North Korea, saying that they tested a "smaller missile" which is something that a lot of countries do.

Read More
iocl