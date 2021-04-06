Colombia reports 10,190 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota [Colombia], April 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia registered 10,190 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 2,456,409, the ministry of health and social protection said Monday.



The country also reported 199 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 64,293, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,408,085 citizens have been vaccinated in the South American country, and 402,200 of them have received the second jab.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced on Sunday new restrictive measures for several cities where COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the occupancy of intensive care units is over 70 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

