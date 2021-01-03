Colombia reports 11,528 new Covid-19 cases

Bogota [Colombia], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia registered 11,528 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,666,408, the country's health authorities said Saturday.



Meanwhile, the country reported 270 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 43,765, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, adding that 1,530,973 patients have so far recovered.

The National Institute of Health on Saturday denied reports that a case of the new strain of COVID-19 had been identified in the city of Cucuta.

The Colombian government has extended the health emergency until Feb. 28, urging people to avoid crowds and observe measures to curb the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

