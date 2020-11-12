Colombia reports 7,612 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota [Colombia], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections in Colombia has reached 1,156,675, with 7,612 new cases registered in a 24-hour span, Colombian health authorities said Tuesday.



Meanwhile, 174 more deaths were reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 33,148, the authorities said, adding that 1,059,237 people have so far recovered from the disease.

On Tuesday, the Colombian Health Ministry announced that the country has an agreement with US drugmaker Pfizer to buy COVID-19 vaccines and to begin vaccinating Colombians in 2021.

It added that the vaccine will be free of charge and will be distributed first among the most vulnerable populations. (ANI/Xinhua)

