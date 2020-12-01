Colombia reports 8,430 more COVID-19 cases

Bogota [Colombia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 8,430 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,316,806, Colombian health authorities said om Monday.

Meanwhile, 182 more deaths were reported, raising the nationwide count to 36,766, the authorities said, adding that 1,210,489 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Last week, Colombian President Ivan Duque extended the health emergency declared due to the novel coronavirus until February 28, and adopted measures to help reactivate the economy, such as regulations calling for social distancing and individual responsibility. (ANI/Xinhua)