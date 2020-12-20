Colombia reports record daily new COVID-19 cases

Bogota [Colombia], December 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia saw a daily high of COVID-19 infections Saturday with 13,990 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said health authorities.



The country's case tally now stands at 1,496,062. Meanwhile, 249 more deaths were registered, raising the national death toll to 40,268, according to the latest report of the Health and Social Protection Ministry.

In the capital city of Bogota, hospitals are under extreme stress as the occupancy rate of intensive care units amounted to 74 per cent.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has extended the health emergency for COVID-19 until Feb. 28, 2021, and adopted measures to help reactivate the economy. (ANI/Xinhua)

