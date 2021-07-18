Colombian Police arrest 12 extremists ahead of planned protests, says Defense Minister

Bogota [Colombia], July 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A dozen extremists were arrested in Colombia during raids conducted by police ahead of the planned July 20 protests, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said.

"In several cities, the Colombian Police captured 12 alleged members of the 'Primera Linea' (considered an illegal armed group by Colombian authorities) with explosives, ammunition and supplies to generate violence on July 20," Molano said on Twitter on Saturday.



According to the defense minister, the arrests took place in Medellin, Pasto, Villavicencio, Cucuta, Neiva, Soacha and Palmira. The detained individuals planned to use the explosives, seized by police, to attack the public forces and burn buses and other public property on July 20, Molano said.

Colombia marks Independence Day on July 20. According to the defense minister, this year, the holiday is going to be held without public parades or crowds. Nonetheless, there will be a military parade that will be televised and broadcast on various digital channels.

Anti-government protests are expected to be held in Colombia on July 20, which is also the day that the country's Congress will begin its new session. (ANI/Sputnik)

