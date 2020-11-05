Colombia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 32,000

Bogota [Columbia], November 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia's COVID-19 deaths climbed to 32,013 after 166 more fatalities were reported over the past day, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 infections have reached 1,108,084 after tests detected 8,692 new cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

So far, 1,002,202 people have recovered from the disease, it added.

The Colombian government has extended the selective quarantine phase to December 1 to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

