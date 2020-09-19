Colombia's COVID-19 tally surpasses 750,000

Bogota [Colombia], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Colombia has risen by 6,526 within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 750,000, the National Ministry of Health said.

The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Colombia stands at 750,471.



The death toll has risen by 188 to 23,850 people within the same period of time. More than 621,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Colombia registered 7,568 new COVID-19 cases and 187 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 30.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 948,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

