Combat drone crashes near residential building in Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 17 (ANI): An unmanned combat drone crashed during a test flight near a residential building in a town of Russia's central Ryazan Region on Saturday.



The Orion unmanned combat aerial vehicle crashed 70 metres from an apartment house during a test flight in a tiny town in the Ryazan Region 200 km from Moscow, Sputnik quoted the statement of the press secretary of the Governor of the Ryazan Region Denis Arapov.

According to him "there were no casualties or destruction caused by the accident".

The vehicle was performing a test flight. The drone was supposed to land on the runway in Protasovo, "But it did not fly, it fell," Arapov said.

Emergency services rushed to the incident site within minutes.

The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-endurance drone with a maximum takeoff weight of 1 ton and a maximum payload of 200 kg. (ANI)

