Consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Rwanda

Kigali [Rwanda], March 3 (ANI): A consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines has landed in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda on Wednesday under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Reaching out to Rwanda. Made in India vaccines land in Kigali. #VaccineMaitri."

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in Rwanda has reached 19,111. As many as 265 people have lost their lives due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Citing the Rwanda's Ministry of Health, Xinhua reported the country will kick off the vaccination exercise on Friday in hospitals and health centres.

According to the government, Rwanda continues negotiations with multiple partners, including international organisations and other governments to acquire additional vaccines.



The country plans to inoculate at least 60 percent of its population, or some 8 million people, in two years to achieve herd immunity against the virus, as per Xinhua.

Earlier, Jaishankar had said India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.



Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, he had announced.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)



