Coronavirus cases in Brazil rise by 47,161 in last 24 hours

Brasillia [Brazil], August 27 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rose to 3,717,156 with 47,161 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the national Ministry of Health.

The nationwide death toll has risen by 1,085 to 117,665 people in the same period.

In the previous day, Brazil reported 47,134 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,271 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 5.8 million COVID-19 patients, according to Sputnik.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally stands at 24,032,128 while the death toll stands at 822,480. (ANI)

