Coronavirus cases in Canada rises to 31,407

Ottawa [Canada], April 18 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has increased to 31,407, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam told reporters on Friday.

The virus-related death toll ticked up to 1,250 in large part due to a sharp increase in fatalities in long-term care facilities.

"I'll begin with our usual update on the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada. There are now 31,407 cases, including 1,250 deaths," Tam said, adding that more than 503,000 Canadians have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Half of the reported deaths are attributed to care homes, which led to the revision of the expected mortality rates, and officials now project that up to 1,620 Canadians will succumb to complications of the novel coronavirus.

Modelling data provided by federal health officials on April 9 indicated that the number of COVID-19-induced deaths was expected in the 500-700 range by April 16.

The province of Quebec remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Canada as provincial authorities have confirmed 15,857 cases of the disease and 630 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 2.2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 149,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

