Coronavirus toll in Spain rises to 2,182

Madrid [Spian], Mar 23 (ANI): Spain's death toll from COVID-19 has increased by 462 over the past 24 hours, and the number of people infected with the coronavirus now exceeds 33,000 the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Spain has recorded 33,089 COVID-19 cases, including 2,182 deaths, so far.

As many as 2,300 people are in serious condition. Slightly over 3,350 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

Austria, in turn, updated its case count to 3,611, as of 8 a.m. (07:00 GMT). A total of 23,439 tests have been carried out across the country to date, according to the Health Ministry. Sixteen people have died.

Most cases are registered in the states of Upper Austria (696), Tyrol (676), Lower Austria (512) and Vienna (451).

Coronavirus cases in neighboring Switzerland went up by 1,046 cases to 8,060 over the past 24 hours, according to the Federal Office of Public Health. The death toll rose by six to 66.

Europe is currently the main epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, with Italy and Spain being the worst-hit countries in the region. (ANI)

