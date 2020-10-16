COVID-19 cases in Argentina rises to 949,063

Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 17,096 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 949,063, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 17,096 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 949,063," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Argentina has increased by 421 to 25,342 people within the same period of time.



The number of recovered patients has reached 764,859, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 38.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.09 million fatalities, as per Johns Hopkins University.(ANI/Sputnik)

