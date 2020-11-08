COVID-19 cases in Argentina surpass 1,230,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Saturday reported 8,037 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,236,851, said the country's health ministry.



The ministry said that 213 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 33,348.

A total of 1,053,313 people have recovered from the disease so far nationwide, according to the ministry.

The Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires will end Preventive and Obligatory Social Isolation, which has been in effect since March 20, and will enter Preventive and Obligatory Social Distancing this month. (ANI/Xinhua)

