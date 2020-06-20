COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 1 million mark

Brasilia [Brazil], June 20 (ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased within the past 24 hours by 54,771 to 1,032,913, the country's health ministry said on Friday (local time).

The death toll has increased by 1,206 to 48,954 people within the same period of time.

Over 507,000 have recovered since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.2 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 457,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

