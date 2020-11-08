COVID-19 cases in Colombia exceed 1,130,000

Bogota [Columbia], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia has so far reported a total of 1,136,447 COVID-19 cases with 8,714 more registered in the past 24 hours, health authorities said Saturday.



Meanwhile, 190 more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 32,595, the authorities said.

Jairo Hernandez, deputy director in charge of the environmental health of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, said that it is of "vital importance" that the waste from COVID-19 patients, both in hospital and at home, must be handled in a responsible manner.

The Colombian government has extended the selective quarantine phase until Dec. 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

