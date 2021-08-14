COVID-19 cases surge in Australian state with tougher restrictions announced

Sydney [Australia], August 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW), the worst-hit in the country's current COVID-19 outbreak, reported 466 new local cases on Saturday, a new peak and a nearly 20-per cent jump from Friday's 390 cases.

The state also recorded four deaths, which brought the total number of COVID-related deaths in the latest outbreak to 43.

Facing the deteriorating situation, the authorities announced a couple of tougher restrictions.

From Monday, the radius of movement for residents in Greater Sydney and surrounding areas were reduced from 10 km to 5 km. From Aug. 21, people will need a permit to travel to regional NSW.

People who breach the COVID rules, such as self-isolation, lying on a permit or lying to a contact trace, will face an increased on-the-spot fine of 5,000 Australian dollars (about 3,685 U.S. dollars).



People who don't adhere to the two-person outdoor exercise rules, or enter into regional NSW for inspecting real estate and traveling will face a fine of 3,000 Australian dollars (about 2,210 U.S. dollars).

Residents in those local government areas on concern cannot get out of home for outdoor recreation, such as gathering in a park or outside takeaway shops or cafes.

NSW Premier Berejiklian said there will be a stronger police presence, especially in those local government areas of concern, to clamp down on people breaching the restrictions. An additional 500 Australian Defence Force will join those who were already in NSW to help local police ensure people's compliance with the restrictions.

"The increased fines and heightened police presence are about ensuring people who are doing the wrong thing are caught and punished appropriately," she said.

The premier also extended the lockdown on Armidale, an area in the northern part of NSW to prevent the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

