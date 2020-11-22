COVID-19 deaths in Argentina near 37,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 112 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 36,902, the country's Health Ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 7,140 new cases were reported, taking the national count to 1,366,182, the ministry said, adding that 1,187,053 people recovered.



The province of Buenos Aires, with 604,016 cases or 44.21 percent of the national total, is the hardest-hit district.

Argentine people will be vaccinated in what will be "the largest vaccination campaign in Argentine history, something unprecedented in our country," the chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero, said in a statement released on Saturday.

The government plans to buy vaccines upon approval by the National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices. (ANI/Xinhua)

