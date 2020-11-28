Covid-19 deaths in Argentina top 38,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina reported 275 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 38,216, the country's Health Ministry said Friday.



Meanwhile, 7,846 new cases were reported, taking the national count to 1,407,277. A total of 1,235,257 patients have recovered from the disease so far and 133,804 cases were still active, according to the ministry. The province of Buenos Aires, with 614,872 cases, is the most affected district.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced Friday that the "Social, Preventive and Obligatory Distancing" measures in place across the country to control the pandemic will be extended to Dec. 20, with the exception of three cities in the south which still remain in a stricter phase of "Social, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation."

Argentina could face a second wave of outbreaks, but the country should have the advantage of being able to count on a vaccine by then, he told local media. "That will allow us to face that second wave better armed and with 25 per cent of the population immunized." (ANI/Xinhua)

