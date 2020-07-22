COVID-19 deaths in Mexico go up to 40,000

Mexico City [Mexico], July 22(ANI): The number of COVID-19 deaths in Mexico has crossed 40,000 as the country struggled to contain the spread of the virus.

More than 915 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, said the AFP twitter handle.

The first case in Mexico was detected February 28 and it has since then, gone on to have the fourth-highest COVID19 deaths in the world, after the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.(ANI)