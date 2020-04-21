COVID-19: India approves USD 1 million to Antigua as project outlay

Georgetown [Guyana], April 21 (ANI): India has approved USD 1 million to Antigua as project outlay, with immediate assistance of USD 1,50,000 for medical equipment to combat coronavirus crisis.

"India supplies medical aid across the world to fight COVID19. India approves US$1 mn to Antigua as project outlay, with immediate assistance of US $150k for medical equipment etc," tweeted the High Commission of India in Georgetown.

In order to help the world to combat the coronavirus, India has sent medical supplies including hydroxychloroquine tablets to several countries.

Early this month, India announced that it will send hydroxychloroquine to 55 nations to fight COVID19 including Kazakhstan.

Hydroxychloroquine has been deemed as an important medicine for the treatment of a patient suffering from coronavirus. (ANI)

