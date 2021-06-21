COVID-19: UAE eases travel curbs on some countries excluding Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], June 21 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to allow travellers from India, South Africa and Nigeria to enter Dubai from June 23 onwards. However, travel restrictions still apply on travelers from Pakistan until July, Daily Times reported.

"Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards," said the airline's spokesperson in a statement.

Last week, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai had said that the passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be allowed to travel to Dubai.



Travelers should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. "We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from June 23," said Emirates.

"We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard the travel sector," it added.

Earlier, Emirates had suspended passenger flights from several countries. However, UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols were exempted from these travel restrictions. (ANI)

