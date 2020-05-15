Covid-19 will create changes in our society even if pandemic ends, vaccine found: Canadian PM

Ottawa [Canada], May 15 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that the impact of coronavirus pandemic will create changes in our society and even if a vaccine is found people will have to modify their behaviours.

"Covid-19 will be one of the things that create changes in our society," Trudeau was quoted as saying by The Washington Post at a daily news conference.

"We know that there are things that we took for granted last year or in years before that have changed. We have seen this world change rapidly in recent years: You used to be able to get on a plane without taking off your shoes first," he added.

Trudeau also announced plans to support sectors hit hard by the pandemic, including CAD 334 million for fisheries.

"Fish harvesters work hard to provide Canadians with nutritious food to put on their tables and are a vital part of our food supply from coast to coast to coast. This investment will help ease the burden on the people and businesses at the heart of our fishing and seafood industry. We are here to support them," Trudeau said.

Meanwhile, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said that coronavirus has a significant impact on the livelihoods of Canadian fishers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in reduced demand and declining prices for Canadian fish and seafood products and has had significant impacts on the livelihoods of Canadian fishers. With today's announcement, we are making sure fish harvesters can get the support they need in these times of crisis."

Canada's COVID-19 fatalities increased by 35 to 5,337 on Thursday, while the number of cases increased by 242 to 72,520.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has touched 300,000, mark with over 4.42 million cases of infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)