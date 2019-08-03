Yoana Barakova, a research analyst ay European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).
Yoana Barakova, a research analyst ay European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).

CPEC will leave thousands jobless in Gilgit Baltistan: Analyst

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

Amsterdam [Netherlands] Aug 3 (ANI): The much-publicised China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only put Pakistan in China's colossal debt-trap, but it will also render more than 10,000 people of Gilgit Baltistan jobless due to the massive influx of Chinese working hand, said Yoana Barakova, a research analyst ay European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).
The CPEC is a multi-billion dollar development project, with a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.
It enters Pakistan from Gilgit Baltistan, a disputed region which was part of an erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the local population and international observers, Gilgit Baltistan is deprived of all fundamental human and civil rights and it has no representation in the National Assembly of Pakistan or any other national legislative body.
"Since the people of Gilgit Baltistan, through whose territory this illegal and in contravention of international law, the corridor passes, have had no say in CPEC projects, it means that Pakistan has virtually sold out the territory to China under the rubric of infrastructural development", said Yoana.
"The region is not only completely excluded from the high financial profits that a project like the CPEC would bring, but it will further inflict a number of negative environmental and ecological repercussions," she further said.
The CPEC phenomenon once again illustrates how human rights and environmental protection fades away in the face of hard cash.
Even the modest number of civil society, human rights activists and journalists that attempt to raise their voices against the illegal proceedings of the Chinese Dragon are threatened with harassment and intimidation, proving that having a say in the decision-making of international superpowers remains a privilege, negating all claims for right to freedom of expression for common people.
"Although China advertises Pakistan as its brother and 'all-weather friend', the truth is that their 'friendship' has always had an embedded enduring imbalance; Pakistan is in China's debt and the debt will only deepen", said the research analyst.
"China has exclusively taken advantage of the fact that Pakistan has managed to isolate itself from the world due to wide allegations of sponsoring terrorism and Beijing might currently act as the Godfather assuring Islamabad that it will serve its interests, yet is fully aware that this patronising attitude will only turn Pakistan into a colony which will always require China for its day-to-day survival," she added,
"As long as Pakistan operates in the shadow of another East India Company and does not realize the importance of protecting its national interests, which in essence are the people of Pakistan, any attempts for national development will transform into national calamity", said Yoana. (ANI)



Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:18 IST

Mueller investigation cost USD 32 million: US justice dept

Washington [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The Mueller investigation into Russian interference in 2016 election has cost almost USD 32 million over two years of the probe, said Justice Department in a report on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:13 IST

Japan 'crossed line' by removing S Korea from 'white list': PM Lee

Seoul [South Korea], August 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Saturday said Japan has "crossed a line" by removing South Korea from its 'whitelist' of trusted trading partners.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:04 IST

Afghanistan: More than 1,500 civilians killed, injured in July

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 3 (ANI): More than 1,500 civilians were killed or injured in Afghanistan in July, according to the United Nations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:36 IST

California: Garlic Festival shooter, killed himself says Police

California [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The Garlic festival's shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:17 IST

Commerce Secy pushes for market access-related issues with China

Beijing [China], Aug 3 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan pushed for some of the market access-related issues of various products such as milk and milk products during his meeting with the Vice Minister of China's Commerce Ministry, Wang Shouwen, on the sidelines of the Eighth Regional Comprehens

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:14 IST

Nepal to hold by-elections in November-end

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 3 (ANI): After consultations with political parties, Nepal's Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in the Himalayan nation on November 30.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:44 IST

Pakistan accountability court turns down NAB request to probe Nawaz

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 03 (ANI): An accountability court here on Friday turned down an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking permission to probe the jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:23 IST

US imposes new sanctions on Russia for poisoning Sergei Skripal

Washington [US], Aug 03 (ANI): The United States on Friday slapped a new round of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:01 IST

Amid weapon testing by North Korea, US says ready to continue talks

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 3 (ANI): Unfazed by recent weapon testings carried out by North Korea, the United States on Saturday said it is ready to continue talks with the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:29 IST

'Zero chance': Michelle Obama on running for US President

Washington [US], Aug 3 (ANI): Former US First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday put an end to calls for her to run for President stating that she believes the there are other ways to help the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:57 IST

72-year after Partition, Pakistan opens 19th century Gurdwara

Punjab [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Pakistan has thrown open the historic 19th-century old Gurdwara Chowa Sahib in Punjab province for pilgrims, seventy-two years after Partition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:34 IST

India, US assess progress made in bilateral defence cooperation

Washington DC [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India and the United States on Friday assessed the progress made in the various aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries, including defence trade, technology, procurement, industry, Research and Development, and mil-to-mil engagement.

Read More
iocl