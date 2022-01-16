Cuba registers 3,506 new COVID-19 cases

Havana [Cuba], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Cuba registered 3,506 confirmed cases and three more related deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the national count to 995,631 cases and 8,335 deaths, respectively, the health ministry has said.



The ministry on Saturday added that the largest number of cases was reported in the central province of Camaguey (440), followed by the provinces of Pinar del Rio (290) and Holguin (289).

At present, there are 15,261 active cases in the Caribbean nation, 48 of them being treated in intensive care units.

So far, over 87 percent of the country's population has been fully jabbed with home-grown vaccines against COVID-19, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

