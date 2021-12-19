Cuba reports first death from COVID-19 in a week

Havana [Cuba], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Cuba reported its first death from COVID-19 this week and registered 77 new cases, bringing the death toll to 8,314 and the number of infections to 964,035, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

The ministry reported that 344 people are currently hospitalized with active cases of the disease.



The eastern province of Holguin diagnosed 12 new cases, followed by Havana with 10, and Sancti Spiritus with nine.

An accelerated mass vaccination program is underway in Cuba, with 9.4 million of the country's 11.2 million people fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the health ministry.

The immunization program is being carried out using the Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02, and Soberana Plus. (ANI/Xinhua)

