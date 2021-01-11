Cuba reports record number of daily cases of Covid-19 with 388 new infections

Havana [Cuba], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Cuba reported three more deaths and a record 388 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported on Sunday.

The ministry stated that of the new cases, only 35 have a source of contagion abroad, confirming the existence of a new outbreak of the disease.

With these new cases, active cases on the island have hit 2,534, with 7 people in critical condition and 17 in intensive care.



Authorities are associating the current rebound in cases in the country with the entry of travelers from abroad during the end-of-year holidays. The situation has forced the government to adopt new restriction measures in several provinces.

Starting on Sunday, travelers arriving from abroad will be required to submit a health declaration and a PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before flying.

Cuba has so far registered a total of 14,576 cases of the disease, with 151 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

