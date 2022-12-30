Dalai Lama condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi.

"I offer you my condolences. ...I am currently staying in Bodh Gaya and I will pray for her," Dalai Lama said in a statement. "Your mother lived to a good age of 99. She must have been proud to see her son rise to the position of Prime Minister of this great country."

Heeraben Modi passed away today at around 3:30 am at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in the city of Ahmedabad. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.

Foreign envoys in India have offered condolences to PM Modi on the demise of his mother Heeraben.



The US mission offered condolences to the Prime Minister on the passing away of his mother, saying that Heeraben Modi will be remembered as a "strong and resilient woman."

"The US Mission to India extends our deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of his beloved mother, Ms. Heeraben Modi. She will be remembered as a strong and resilient woman. Wishing her family and friends peace and comfort during this difficult time," the embassy tweeted.

Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon expressed sadness to hear about the passing away of PM Modi's mother.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi ji. My deepest condolences to PM Narendra Modi and his family. May her memory be a blessing. Om Shanti," he said.

Nepali ambassador Shankar Sharma condoled the demise of PM Modi's mother. "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba ji. She was a simple human being and a true Karmayogi. May her departed soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Singapore's High Commissioner said his country's deepest condolences and heartfelt thoughts go out to PM Modi and his family in this time of sorrow.

Russian ambassador Denis Alipov also offered condolences to PM Modi over the death of his mother. "My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the biggest loss. My heart breaks for you Om Shanti." (ANI)

