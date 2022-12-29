"Death of 18 children in Uzbekistan unfortunate": Indian mission expresses grief

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], December 29 (ANI): Indian mission in Uzbekistan on Thursday expressed condolences to the family members of children who died allegedly due to consumption of contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max, made by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

"Embassy of India, Tashkent has been closely following the developments related to the unfortunate death of 18 children in Uzbekistan due to alleged contamination of the cough syrup Dok1 Max manufactured by an Indian company, Marion Biotech, NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh," the Indian mission said in a statement.

The embassy expressed its sincere condolences to the family members of the victims of this tragedy.

"The Embassy has maintained contacts with the Agency on Development of Pharmaceutical Industry and has requested the Agency to share its investigation reports with the Indian side so that necessary action may also be taken in India," the Indian embassy said.

The Indian mission said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India has also maintained regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since December 27, under the direction of the India Health Ministry.



"Immediately on receipt of the information, joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by Uttar Pradesh Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report," the embassy said.

The statement said Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of Dok! Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.

It added that samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) Chandigarh, India for testing.

Furthermore, the Indian mission said it values its partnership with Uzbekistan and cooperation in the field of healthcare and pharmaceutical drugs. "We will continue to maintain close touch with the Uzbek authorities in this matter," it added.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian pharmaceutical industry has been a reliable supplier to countries across the world.

"Indian pharmaceutical industry has been a reliable supplier to countries across the world. It continues to be in various forms of medicine and other forms of pharmaceutical products," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He made these remarks in response to a weekly media briefing in response to a question of whether such cases are denting India's image as the pharmacy of the world. (ANI)

