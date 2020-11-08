Death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 162,000 in Brazil

Sao Paulo[BRAZIL], November 8, (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 254 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 162,269, the Health Ministry said Saturday.



Meanwhile, 22,380 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the nationwide tally to 5,653,561, it said.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, has been hit the worst, with 39,717 deaths and 1,125,936 cases, according to the ministry.

Brazil has the third-largest caseload in the world, after the United States and India, and the second-highest death toll from the disease, after the United States. (ANI/Xinhua)

