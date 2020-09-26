Death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil surpasses 140,000

Brasilia [Brazil], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 729 to 140,537 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 31,911 to 4,689,613 within the same period of time.



A day earlier, Brazil reported 32,817 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 831 new fatalities.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 7 million and 5.81 million COVID-19 cases, respectively.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 32.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 985,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

