Death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil surpasses 300,000 people

Brasilia [Brazil], March 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 2,009 to 300,685 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Wednesday.



The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen by 89,992 to 12,220,011 within the same period of time.

Brazil comes second both in terms of the death toll and of the number of confirmed cases after the US with more than 30 million cases and over 545,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 124.56 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.73 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

