Death toll from COVID-19 in Colombia surpasses 50,000

Bogota [Colombia], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Colombia, has increased by 395 to 50,187 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by 15,366 to 1,972,345 within the same period of time, according to the ministry.



More than 115,000 people are currently ill in the Latin American nation.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 97.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

