Death toll from COVID-19 in Peru surpasses 10,000 people: Health Ministry

Lima [Peru], July 3 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Peru, has exceeded 10,000, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday (local time).

"We regret to say that COVID-19 has resulted in the death of 10,045 people throughout the country. At the moment, we are sharing the pain of their families," the ministry said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Peru has reached 292,004, with 182,097 people having recovered from the disease.

More than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Peru since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 519,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

